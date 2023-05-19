SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,053,000 after purchasing an additional 924,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,172,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.53. 5,078,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.