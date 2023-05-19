SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after buying an additional 203,030 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $184.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,270,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

