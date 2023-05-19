SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 409.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,049,000 after acquiring an additional 222,860 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 34,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.84. 5,045,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,918,454. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

