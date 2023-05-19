SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

