Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.94.

SWN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,961,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,229,012. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

