Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the airline's stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.48. 4,713,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile



Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

