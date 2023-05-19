Sondrel (LON:SND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.40

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.40 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.58), with a volume of 315553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.63).

Sondrel Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.58 million and a P/E ratio of -915.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

About Sondrel

Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

See Also

