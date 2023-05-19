Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.17

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 3992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

