Societe Generale Downgrades Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

