Societe Generale Downgrades Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance
Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.
About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente
