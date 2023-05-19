Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $9.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,999.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at $40,013,398.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,536,695. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Snap Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Further Reading

