Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 40,004 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $340,834.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470,232 shares in the company, valued at $21,046,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $539,232.00.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,808,268. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Snap

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

