Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.15) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,240.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

NYSE SNN traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 462,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,644. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.