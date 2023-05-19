SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Up to $3.53

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.63. SmartRent shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 174,592 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

SmartRent Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SmartRent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

