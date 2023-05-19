SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

SLG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.55. 927,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,756. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

