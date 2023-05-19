Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,061,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,584 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $19,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,700. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

