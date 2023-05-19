Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.14. The stock had a trading volume of 157,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

