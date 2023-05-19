Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.10. 726,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

