Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $36 Million Stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,495,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 147,202 shares during the period. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund comprises about 1.0% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 11.44% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $35,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 93,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. 40,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.92%.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

