Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $21.21 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Visa by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Visa by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,195,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,585 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 283.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,245. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

