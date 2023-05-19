Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 585 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACN traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.23. 692,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,714. The company has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.50. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

