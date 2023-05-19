SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.29

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $353.30 million and approximately $65.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,936.28 or 0.99961065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002409 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,845,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,068,775 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,215,071,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.27257985 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $30,100,245.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.