Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

NASDAQ SLP opened at $41.65 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $67.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $833 million, a PE ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,915,739 shares in the company, valued at $148,954,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,915,739 shares in the company, valued at $148,954,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $626,935.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simulations Plus by 62.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $1,898,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Further Reading

