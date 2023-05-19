Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Silicom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. Silicom has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Silicom Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Silicom by 4.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 576,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 39,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,186,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 13.9% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

