Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. Silicom has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00.
Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.
