Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.74. 582,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,264,435. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $34,309,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after buying an additional 409,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,605,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $17,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.