Shelton Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,186,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,922,741. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

