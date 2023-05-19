Shelton Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,689,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,728,621. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

