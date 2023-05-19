Shelton Wealth Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 179,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

