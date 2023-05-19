Shelton Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,192 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,797 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287,453 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.15. 3,101,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

