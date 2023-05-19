Shelton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 286,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,716. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

