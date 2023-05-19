Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.07 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

