Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -171.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shake Shack by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shake Shack by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.