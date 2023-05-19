SES AI (NYSE:SES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.33

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 284228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Insider Activity

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $30,806.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SES AI news, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $61,678.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 583,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $30,806.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,434,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,552 shares of company stock worth $292,314. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SES AI

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.