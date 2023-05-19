ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 92,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $24,772,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 103,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $509.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.29, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.70 and a 200 day moving average of $429.12.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

