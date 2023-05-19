Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 305,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,350,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,014,000 after buying an additional 256,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

