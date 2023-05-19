Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,324,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after buying an additional 1,306,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 1,467,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,812,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 405,134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,055,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 49,169 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

