Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMTC. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $21.47 on Thursday. Semtech has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $2,312,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

