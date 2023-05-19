Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SELB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $3,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,014,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 88.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,849,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 866,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 3,967.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 841,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 820,391 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Down 2.7 %

SELB stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

