Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.46

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 8707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Sekisui House Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural and Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

