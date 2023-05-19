Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Seelos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SEEL opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.