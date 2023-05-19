Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Seelos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SEEL opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 399,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

