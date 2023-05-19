SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 3.2%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 21,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 47,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $57,570.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 529,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,390.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 103,917 shares of company stock worth $882,969. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 86.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SecureWorks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SecureWorks by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.