SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.63.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SEAS traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.64. 265,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $151,195.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,280.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,616. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.