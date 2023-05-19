Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,721,001 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721,001 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.97. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 53.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAND shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

