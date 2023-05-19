Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,485 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 23,155.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 48.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after purchasing an additional 501,499 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,796,000 after purchasing an additional 393,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.38 and its 200 day moving average is $240.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

