Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

