Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $194.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $197.77.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

