Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,727 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBU. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

