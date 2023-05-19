Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 33,121 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 176.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,121 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 100,235 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after buying an additional 175,770 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

