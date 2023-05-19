Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 2,288 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of K opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

