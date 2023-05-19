Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,840,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,700,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,332 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.48. 2,507,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,072. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

