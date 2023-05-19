Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,911 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 4.0% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,969,000 after acquiring an additional 638,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 626,714 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.55. 981,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,428. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $49.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

